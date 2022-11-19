PM Update: Turning cold overnight. Blustery and chilly on Sunday.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through tonight: It will be mostly clear during the evening hours, with a few clouds developing overnight. Temperatures will fall off rather sharply after sunset as winds pick up out of the west/northwest. Lows will range from 25-29 degrees, with gusty winds at 10-20 mph, making it feel even colder.

Tomorrow (Sunday): The day will start cold and blustery, with wind chill values in the teens in the morning. Despite lots of sunshine, gusty northwest winds at 15 to 30-plus mph and temperatures only in the mid to upper 3os will make it a brutal day. It will be clear, calm and quite cold Sunday night, with lows ranging from 19-24 degrees.

