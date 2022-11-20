D.C.-area forecast: A chilling taste of winter today, but a warm-up in sight

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: A sunny but blustery January-like day with wind chills in the 20s — winter gear required. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, gusty breeze, unusually cold. Highs: Mid-30s to near 40.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold, diminishing wind. Lows: Upper teens to mid-20s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy. Highs: Mid- to upper 40s. Forecast in detail Welcome to a frigid, mid-winter-like day, still a few days before Thanksgiving, with temperatures struggling to reach the upper 30s to near 40 and wind chills in the 20s. Some relief is in sight, though, as temperatures gradually warm tomorrow through midweek. The weather shouldn’t impact pre-Thanksgiving travel plans, but we’re watching a chance of rain by Thursday night or Friday.

Today (Sunday): Plenty of sunshine today, but you may want to admire it from under the heated blanket while drinking hot cocoa. It feels more like mid-January than late November. After starting the morning in the 20s, afternoon highs only register in the mid-30s to near 40. And factoring in a biting breeze, with gusts from the northwest near 35 mph, it feels more like the 20s all day. Hat, gloves and scarf all in play. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds quickly diminish during the early evening. Otherwise it’s mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper teens to mid-20s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): After the freezing cold start, temperatures start to rebound under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs should get to the mid- to upper 40s, which is still about 10 degrees below average, but noticeably less chilly than Sunday. A wind from the south-southwest is responsible for the slight warm-up, but it’s a bit breezy during the afternoon with gusts near 20 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear skies continue. It’s chilly, but not quite as cold as tonight, with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Pre-Thanksgiving travel plans on Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet weather-wise across the DMV — and throughout most of the Eastern U.S. — with moderating temperatures.

Tuesday is mostly sunny again with highs near 50 to the low 50s. The warming trend continues on Wednesday with highs in the mid- to possibly upper 50s. Tuesday night and Wednesday night lows are less chilly as well, ranging through the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Thanksgiving Day looks fairly nice, too, with highs in 50s and increasing clouds. Confidence: Medium

We’re monitoring for a chance of rain by Thursday night or Friday, but at this point the models are still in disagreement regarding our next potential storm system, so be sure to follow along for updates in the next few days.

