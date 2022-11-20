PM Update: Very cold temperatures tonight

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The coldest night of the season is upon us. As the gusty winds from the daytime settle down, temperatures are going to drop quite a bit. It’s also very dry outside, so keep a humidifier on in your house tonight if you can. Things will start to moderate a bit throughout the week, with much milder temperatures expected by Thanksgiving.

Through Tonight: Winds will begin to calm down over the next few hours, leaving us with clear, calm and cold conditions overnight. Temperatures are likely to fall into the teens outside the Beltway. Closer to D.C., temperatures will settle in the low 20s.

Tomorrow (Monday): A very chill start, but temperatures will recover back to normal values for this time of year. Skies will be mostly sunny, and highs will top out in the upper 40s with just a light south wind at 5 to 10 mph. Clear and not as cold tomorrow night, with lows in the mid- to upper 20s and a light south wind at 5 mph.

Record cold? Probably not, but it’s worth keeping an eye on just how cold things get tonight. Here are tonight’s record lows (and forecast lows) for the major climate sites around the region.

Site 11/21 record low 11/21/22 forecast low Washington-National (DCA) 18F (1872) 26F Washington-Dulles (IAD) 16F (1969) 17F Baltimore (BWI) 16F (1951) 21F Annapolis (NAK) 22F (1987) 27F

