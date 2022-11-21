PM Update: Not as cold tonight, and milder with sunshine Tuesday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We started the morning in the upper teens to mid-20s, with a long hard freeze across the whole area last night. I know I was imagining bugs like mosquitoes in great peril. While we’re crawling out of the recent cold snap, average temperatures are getting rather chilly. In that sense, don’t plan on anything warm for a while yet. Still, we’ll take what we can get when it comes to less in the way of cold wind.

Through tonight: We’ll continue to have difficulty finding clouds through the night. Given clear skies, remnant cold air and a dry air mass, it will be on the chilly side despite it being warmer than recent nights. Lows will mainly be in a range of mid-20s to near freezing.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds will remain few and far between. With lots of sun, and a wind turning to come from the south, temperatures will make a run to and past 50. That should feel rather toasty given recent weather. Winds will blow around 5 to 10 mph.

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

November seesaw: We’ve had some big swings in temperatures this month. After starting off with way-above-normal temperatures, it has been consistently and sometimes very below normal for almost 10 days now. With the surge of moisture from Nicole, dew points (a measure of humidity) soared to record levels. On Sunday, they dipped to around zero in the area, which is about as low as it gets in November. Up ahead? Somewhat seasonable weather.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article