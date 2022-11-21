D.C.-area forecast: A slow thaw this week with 50s returning

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 4/10: Not a fan of the midwinter cold, but manageable in the midafternoon sun. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 44-48.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 23-29.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 50. Forecast in detail Colder than normal weather has dominated for the past eight days, and we’ll probably extend the streak to at least 10 through the middle of the week. However, temperatures will trend milder by midweek as highs rebound into the mid- to upper 50s. The week is mainly dry, although we could see a period of rain Friday or over the weekend.

Today (Monday): We awaken to the coldest weather of the season, with a few spots in the teens. Sunshine does help temperatures rebound in the mid- to upper 40s during the afternoon, which is still a good 10 degrees below normal. Winds are light from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: It’s mostly clear and still quite cold. Lows range from the low 20s in our colder areas to around 30 downtown. Winds are light. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): After a frosty start, temperatures make a pretty nice recovery. Under lots of sun, afternoon highs are back up to near 50. Winds are light from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear and cold for yet another night. Lows range from the low to mid-20s in our colder areas to the low 30s downtown. Light winds. Confidence: High

A look ahead

High pressure holds firm for Wednesday and Thanksgiving, meaning a continuation of sunny, dry weather. Highs both days are in the mid-50s, which is closer to normal. Wednesday night is clear and chilly, with lows in the mid- to upper 20s in our colder areas to the mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Clouds increase Thursday night into Friday morning with a chance of showers. Rain becomes more probable as Friday wears on, but there are questions about the timing and intensity, which may not be answerable for a couple more days. It’s possible the rain holds off until the weekend. Highs should be in the 50s, with lows near 40. Confidence: Low-Medium

The weekend should be breezy and cool, and whether it rains will depend on the timing of a late-week storm system. If the system moves through faster, we’d end up with dry weather. If it’s slower to develop and move through the region, we could see wet weather Saturday and/or Sunday. Whether it rains or not, we’re probably looking at highs in the 50s and lows near 40. Confidence: Low-Medium

