PM Update: Staying quite pleasant through Wednesday

Today was on the warm side of forecast. From my point of view, that’s usually a good thing this time of year. It’s still a sunny side of the street kind of day, given a bit of a breeze. We continue living the weather good life through tomorrow and into Thanksgiving. I doubt anyone traveling in the region will complain, at least about the sunshine.

Through tonight: Clear skies rule through the evening and the overnight. It’s a good recipe for cooling, although this air mass is becoming a bit stale. Lows range from the upper 20s to the mid-30s. Winds are light from the west and northwest.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another day of nearly wall-to-wall sunshine. Temperatures reach for highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds blow from the west and northwest about 5 to 10 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: A few more clouds seem likely, but still no real weather worries as highs reach the mid-50s most spots. Some upper 50s may work in, as well. Pretty much what you’d expect for later November.

