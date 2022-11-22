D.C.-area forecast: Sunshine and rising temperatures into Thanksgiving

Today (Tuesday): Serious sunshine today with temperatures moving from another cold start in the 20s reaching toward the mid-50s by afternoon. Light winds are from the south at about 5 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clear skies and not quite as cold, with lows from the upper 20s to mid-30s. Light winds blow from the northwest direction. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another mostly sunny day is on tap as temperatures move even higher into the mid- to upper 50s, which is right around average or a hair above. Light winds again come from the northwest direction. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear again with lows mostly in the 30s, but a few outlying suburbs could still fall into the upper 20s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thanksgiving Thursday looks quite nice with continued mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid- to upper 50s, and light breezes. Thursday night could see increasing clouds with a slight chance of a shower toward dawn as lows range in the 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Friday through the weekend should see mixed skies, breezy conditions, and scattered showers or rain chances. Highs each day should be in the 50s with morning lows in the 40s. Variable cloud cover at night, too, with continued shower chances. Hopefully, we’ll be able to nail down the wetter weather soon, but the entire window from Friday into Sunday offers rain chances with a slow-moving storm system arriving from the south. Confidence: Low