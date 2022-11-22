D.C.-area forecast: Sunshine and rising temperatures into Thanksgiving

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Our chilly winter preview is about to bid us adieu — whew! Express forecast Today: Sunny. Highs: 48-54.

Tonight: Clear. Lows: 28-35.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs: 54-58. Forecast in detail High pressure is delivering impressively nice days with nearly cloudless skies as temperatures slowly return to normal. By Thanksgiving, there may even be slightly warmer than normal conditions. The forecast from Friday through the weekend continues to be a headache, though, as the weather models vary in their simulations of an approaching storm system. Shower chances increase Friday and linger into Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): Serious sunshine today with temperatures moving from another cold start in the 20s reaching toward the mid-50s by afternoon. Light winds are from the south at about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Clear skies and not quite as cold, with lows from the upper 20s to mid-30s. Light winds blow from the northwest direction. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another mostly sunny day is on tap as temperatures move even higher into the mid- to upper 50s, which is right around average or a hair above. Light winds again come from the northwest direction. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear again with lows mostly in the 30s, but a few outlying suburbs could still fall into the upper 20s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thanksgiving Thursday looks quite nice with continued mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid- to upper 50s, and light breezes. Thursday night could see increasing clouds with a slight chance of a shower toward dawn as lows range in the 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Friday through the weekend should see mixed skies, breezy conditions, and scattered showers or rain chances. Highs each day should be in the 50s with morning lows in the 40s. Variable cloud cover at night, too, with continued shower chances. Hopefully, we’ll be able to nail down the wetter weather soon, but the entire window from Friday into Sunday offers rain chances with a slow-moving storm system arriving from the south. Confidence: Low

GiftOutline Gift Article