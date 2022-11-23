PM Update: Worry-free weather through Thanksgiving

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temperatures in the low 60s mixed with totally clear skies would be the kind of holiday travel weather of your dreams. I pinched myself a few times and have come to believe that today is indeed real. Afternoon readings were about eight degrees above normal in the city. We’ll see another mild one tomorrow, with perhaps slightly lower temperatures.

Through Tonight: Clear skies dominate the evening and into the night. There will probably be some cloud increase by dawn. Lows range from about 27 to 37. Winds are light from the north.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Thanksgiving (Thursday): Plan on more clouds than today, but we should still see plenty of sun. Mild, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds blow from the south around 5 to 10 mph.

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree pollen and mold spores are both low.

Opening Day: Given the cold weather of the past 10 days, regional ski resorts have been galloping into winter. Timberline opened half of its mountain today, and Snowshoe is also offering up snowy slopes.

⛷❄️🏂 After a week of low temps in the teens, the rope is about to drop on the 2022-23 ski season at @TlineWV; the day before 🦃 day! 15 out of 22 slopes to play on. @snowshoemtn is open too. More resort lifts to spin on Friday. #midatlanticskireport @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/vdhBbDA6K5 — John Hopewell (@jwhopewell) November 23, 2022

Conditions were A+ here on the mountain for Passholder Preview Day! Looks like more beautiful weather is in store for the official opener tomorrow.#skiwv #almostheaven #snowshoemtn pic.twitter.com/giIrbVyagV — snowshoemtn (@snowshoemtn) November 23, 2022

