D.C.-area forecast: Smooth sailing through Thanksgiving Day, then rain chances return

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Nice weather — sunny 50s to near 60 — nicely timed for the holiday getaway. Express forecast Today: Sunny with a mild afternoon. Highs: Near 60.

Tonight: Mostly clear, seasonably cool. Lows: 30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs: Upper 50s. Forecast in detail We’re precipitation-free today not just here in the D.C. area, but across the vast majority of the country. Couldn’t ask for a better travel day before Thanksgiving, and Thanksgiving Day itself is no slouch either. Shower chances enter the forecast as we get into Friday and the weekend, but we may not see all that much rain until a potentially wet Saturday night into Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): Sitting high and dry with high pressure in control. Not too chilly this morning with most spots starting in the 30s. Wall-to-wall sunshine should get us to afternoon highs near 60 with a light wind from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tonight: Temperatures quickly cool off into the 40s as we get into the evening. With mostly clear skies and light winds, we’ll see overnight lows settle back into the 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thanksgiving Day): High pressure holds back a storm brewing along the Gulf Coast. That keeps us mostly to partly sunny and still on the mild side, with highs in the upper 50s and continued light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds as that storm to the southwest tries to push closer. We should stay dry, though, with warmer highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Showers are possible Friday into Friday night as low pressure passes to our south, although there’s a chance that much of the rain stays south of our area. Not sure quite yet. Friday highs should make the 50s with mostly cloudy skies, followed by Friday night lows in the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

The weekend forecast is still kind of shaky confidence-wise. Much of Saturday could end up partly sunny and dry, with the potential for periods of rain between midafternoon Saturday and midday Sunday. Highs both days should be somewhere in the 50s to near 60. Confidence: Low-Medium

