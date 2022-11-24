D.C.-area forecast: A thankfully sunny Thanksgiving before rain chances Friday and Sunday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Weather won't worry us as we gobble away on this holiday. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-60.

Tonight: Turning cloudy. Lows: 40-46.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs: 54-59. Forecast in detail Perfectly pleasant Thanksgiving weather graces the Washington area today thanks to a hearty slice of high pressure. But, as attention turns to holiday shopping, the first of two weather systems arrives for Friday. Sandwiched between the two systems is a pleasant Saturday. Then the second storm system arrives Sunday with more rain.

Today (Thursday): Mostly sunny and slightly warmer than normal with highs in the mid-50s to near 60. Very light and variable winds are also pleasant, with just no real weather excuses to not get outside and burn off excess calories. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds increase ahead of the first weather system, but it should stay dry overnight as lows range through the 40s. Light winds from the south. Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Friday): Cloudy skies and scattered showers, but any activity should be light and mostly short-lived as highs reach the mid- to upper 50s again. Light winds from the south shift to come from the west at 5 to 10 mph by afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clearing skies arrive during the evening and especially overnight as lows reach the 30s to low 40s, with a bit of a breeze. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Nicer conditions return Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs again ranging from the mid- to upper 50s. Saturday night clouds up as the second weather system approaches, with lows from the upper 30s to 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday looks cloudy with periods of rain as highs reach the mid-50s. Clouds and shower chances linger into Sunday night with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Monday should see considerable cloudiness in the morning with even a shower chance before breaking out toward partly sunny skies by afternoon with highs again in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

