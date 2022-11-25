D.C.-area forecast: Brief showers today. Saturday’s the pick of the weekend.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10. Showers should be brief and light, dampening our morning mostly. Wind may increase late day as skies clear. Express forecast Today: Shower chances. Late clearing, wind. Highs: Mid- to upper 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, somewhat windy. Lows: 30s.

Tomorrow: Less breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs: 56-62.

Sunday: Rainy. Some wind possible. Highs: Mid-50s. Forecast in detail Any raindrops today should be brief and light. We get a second chance at more Sunday. In between these systems, Saturday looks pretty tranquil and good for outdoor plans. Temperatures top out (mostly) in the 50s through early next week and that’s fairly close to average for this time of year.

Today (Friday): Clouds likely dominate through at least early afternoon, with a few light and brief showers possible during this same time frame. More and longer peeks of sunshine should develop as we go through the day. Mostly sunny skies are possible by late day at the same time as northwest winds may start gusting around 20 mph. High temperatures aim for the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear but northwest winds gusting near 25 mph are slow to wane. Low temperatures should bottom out in the 30s for the entire region. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Mostly sunny skies and calmer northwesterly breezes should stay under 10 mph. High temperatures easily get to at least the mid-50s with some warmer spots perhaps seeing a few low 60s. A few very late day clouds may help mark a wind shift to a warmer southwesterly direction, which could help boost our temperatures a tad. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds continue to increase as our next rainy weather system approaches. Breezes should calm a bit overnight, blowing from the south at around 5 mph. Low temperatures dip toward the upper 30s in the coldest spots but most of us hover in the 40s. Showers can’t be ruled out in the early morning hours nearer dawn. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Early morning shower chances may quickly build into lighter rain periods. Steadier and more moderate intensity waves of showers follow close behind, perhaps peaking in the midday hours but only slowly easing into the late afternoon hours. Have an umbrella on-hand for essentially the entire day, to play it safe.

Southerly winds could gust near 25 mph at times, creating a bit of early-day rawness. By late day, slightly humid temperatures top out in the mid-50s for the most part. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Clouds and showers are around, especially during the early portion of the night. Low temperatures are a bit dependent on the exact timing of the cold front’s passage, but so far much of the night appears to hover in the 50s. If the cold front passes through by the early morning hours, we could see some mid- to upper 40s by dawn. Confidence: Low-Medium

A mix of clouds and sunshine looks possible for Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures generally topping out in the 50s. As a cold front finishes passing through on Monday, a shower chance is possible along with gusty northwest breezes. So far Tuesday looks dry. Stay tuned for possible forecast tweaks though, as we get closer! Confidence: Medium

