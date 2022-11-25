PM Update: A half nice and half unsettled weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wind gusts around 30 mph this afternoon were not exactly pleasant, but with highs in the low 60s in late November, it’s hard to complain. It will be a mixed weather kind of weekend. If you’re looking for a day to be outside for a long time, it’s definitely Saturday. Sunday is less ideal but probably not a total washout.

Through onight: Daytime cloudiness will dissipate with darkness. With somewhat cooler and drier air filtering back in, lows will be mainly in the 30s. Northwest winds will continue to gust as high as 30 mph or so this evening, before dwindling overnight.

Tomorrow (Saturday): This is a winner. Might be time to decorate the outside for Christmas? Lots of sunshine will help guide temperatures toward highs around 60. Winds will still be from the northwest, but lighter than today, particularly as the day goes on.

Sunday: Coming off lows in the low and mid-40s, showers will be moving into the area around sunrise. Rain will be at its most widespread and heaviest during the morning into midday before tapering in the afternoon. There could be a little clearing later, but probably not much. Highs will be in the mid-50s to perhaps as warm as 60.

