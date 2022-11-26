D.C.-area forecast: Sunshine and mild today, then showery Sunday

Today (Saturday): It’s a rather cloudless day, although we may notice them beginning to gather as sunset arrives. Another mild one, with highs around or above 60 most spots. Winds are relatively light out of the northwest, gusting to around 15 mph or so. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Partly cloudy conditions and temperatures falling into the 40s by 8 p.m. are the main stories until clouds increase more overnight. Low temperatures are in the low and mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Showers are around as soon as sunup, but they’ll become more numerous and heavier into the midday. A few rumbles are possible as well. Rainfall totals are about 0.25 to 0.50 inches most spots, but places that see multiple rounds could end up with more. Highs are a bit tricky with the rain. They could spike to near 60 around I-95 and east, while remaining closer to 50 north and west. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Skies clear after any evening showers scoot on out. It’s breezy, with lows mainly in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Partly cloudy and seasonable Monday. We’re not far from the jet stream and a few little disturbances riding along it. That could increase our clouds in the afternoon and potentially deliver a shower or two. Highs are in the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium
Sunnier for Tuesday. Probably a bit cooler as well. Average highs are down to 53. And, well, that’s pretty close to where we end up. Confidence: Medium