PM Update: Clouds build up tonight ahead of a rain-filled Sunday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A decent chunk of rain is set to move into the region early Sunday morning as a low-pressure system moves through the Ohio Valley. I think it’s fair to call Sunday a washout, as rain will probably be falling for the majority of the daylight hours. If nothing else, temperatures will be on the mild side thanks to a strong, and at times gusty, south wind.

Through tonight: Clouds will continue to build this evening and certainly overnight, when skies will become mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be on the mild side, with lows ranging from 40-45 degrees and just a light south wind at 5-10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Steady rain will break out in the early morning hours, and probably will stick with us for much of the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, with some gusty south winds at 10 to 20-plus mph. Rain should taper off by the evening, with rainfall totals ending up around 0.5 to 0.75 inches. It will be clearing out Sunday night, but winds will remain gusty. Lows will range from 44 to 49 degrees.

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article