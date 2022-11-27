D.C.-area forecast: A soaking rain much of today, drying out by evening

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 3/10: Steady rain during much of the day pumps the breaks on outdoor plans to close out the weekend. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs: 50s to near 60.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a bit breezy. Lows: Upper 40s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs: Mid-50s. Forecast in detail After a mild and pleasant Saturday, unsettled conditions move in to close out the weekend. We remain decently mild today despite a rainy morning into afternoon. Steadier rain should transition to scattered showers by mid-afternoon before we fully dry out this evening. We should be seasonable and dry tomorrow and Tuesday with more rain likely by Wednesday.

Today (Sunday): Keep the umbrella on hand as rain moves in around 7-8 a.m. with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures starting in the 40s. The rain should be fairly steady through early to mid-afternoon, with scattered showers possibly lingering into mid- to late afternoon. Rain totals look to be in the 0.25-0.75 inch range. Afternoon highs are mainly in the 50s, but could briefly get to near 60 to the south and southeast of D.C. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Any lingering showers should be done by around 6 p.m., giving way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Winds turn breezy from the west as a cold front approaches, gusting around 25 mph. Overnight lows remain nearly 10 degrees above average in the upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): We can expect partly sunny skies to start the week. Behind the cold front we’ll see winds out of the northwest, allowing for cooler air to start filtering into the area. Daytime highs are still seasonable in the mid-50s. But factoring in wind gusts near 25 mph, it will feel much cooler compared to the weekend. Just a slight chance of a shower. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A real taste of the cool down arrives Monday night. Lows drop back into the mid-30s with mostly clear skies and a diminishing breeze. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Tuesday looks partly to mostly sunny and fairly pleasant as a warm front approaches the area. Highs should reach the low 50s with light winds, followed by Tuesday night lows in the upper 30s to low 40s with increasing clouds. Confidence: Medium-High

Our next storm system threatens rain late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wednesday highs should climb into the low 60s before a cold front pushes through later in the day, leading to a colder Wednesday night with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

