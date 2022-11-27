PM Update: Sunny but breezy on Monday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s rain has come and gone as promised, departing the region before sunset. Temperatures will remain mild for the next few hours until a cold front moves through in the early morning. Gusty northwest winds behind that cold front will keep a chill in the air for Monday despite lots of sunshine.

Through tonight: Mostly cloudy this evening, but staying dry. Cloud cover will slowly break up overnight, but winds will remain a bit gusty out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be rather mild, with lows ranging from 45 to 50 degrees.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): Mostly sunny skies, but cooler with a noticeable chill in the air. High temperatures will peak in the low to mid-50s, but a brisk northwest wind at 10-to-20-plus mph will make it feel a bit cooler. Clear and cold tomorrow night, with lows in the mid-30s.

See Molly Robey’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article