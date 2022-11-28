D.C.-area forecast: A mainly tranquil week with up-and-down temperatures

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: The sun is back, and temperatures aren’t too cold. But there’s a biting breeze. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: Near 55.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows: 28 to 36.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 50 to 55. Forecast in detail As we exit November and enter December this week, we’ll avoid any big storms or temperature extremes. Most days, we reach the 50s, although we’ll see a brief cooldown into the 40s on Thursday and Friday to kickoff December. But, by the weekend, we’re back over 50 again. Most of the week is dry, with the exception of Wednesday, when rain is a good bet because of a passing front.

Today (Monday): It’s bright and sunny, although clouds are possible at times. Highs are pretty close to normal, in the low to mid-50s. There’s a blustery wind from the northwest, sustained at 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 20 to 30 mph, so dress for the 40s. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Winds ease (dropping to 5 to 10 mph), but it’s a rather chilly night under clear skies. Lows range from the upper 20s in our colder spots to the mid-30s downtown. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies are partly sunny, and temperatures are comparable to Monday’s. Highs are mostly in the low to mid-50s, with light winds from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase, and a few showers are possible by morning ahead of an approaching front. It’s not as cold, with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Showers are a good bet Wednesday, especially from morning to midafternoon. Late in the day, skies may start to clear. It should rival Saturday for the week’s mildest day, with highs in the mid-50s to near 60, but it may be too damp to enjoy. Mostly clear, windy and cold Wednesday night, with lows falling to near freezing. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

The period from Thursday to Sunday should be mostly sunny and dry. Thursday’s the chilliest day of the bunch, with highs only 40 to 45 before it moderates to 45 to 50 on Friday. Saturday’s the mildest day in the stretch, with highs 55 to 60. It’s a little cooler on Sunday, with highs closer to 50. The nights are cold, with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s early Friday before moderating to the 30s to near 40 early Saturday and Sunday. Confidence: Medium-High

Join the The Post’s Helping Hand holiday giving campaign to help end hunger and homelessness in the D.C. area. Read local columnist John Kelly’s latest stories showcasing the work of the campaign’s beneficiaries and individuals whose lives they have impacted.

GiftOutline Gift Article