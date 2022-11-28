PM Update: Dry and seasonable through Tuesday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through tonight: Skies trend clearer with sunset and are mostly clear into the night. Some clouds reenter the scene before dawn. Temperatures fall to near and below freezing in typically colder spots to the upper 30s in the city. Evening breezes from the north still include a few gusts, but winds tend to wane overnight.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a mix of sun and clouds, but seemingly leaning cloudier than not. Highs reach the low 50s or so. Winds are from the south and southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Advertisement

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

A cold wind coming: There’s nothing like weather changes on the Plains. In Denver today, temperatures are in the mid- and upper 50s. Tomorrow it’s supposed to be mid-20s with snow. Winter weather advisories are up for the city, where about 3 to 4 inches of snow is expected. Amounts increase to as much as a foot or more in the mountains. Winter storm warnings have been hoisted in higher elevations.

Winter weather advisories have been added for the far northeast plains of Colorado and bordering Wyoming and Nebraska later tonight and Tuesday.#cowx pic.twitter.com/Maeo4xnRmG — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 28, 2022

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article