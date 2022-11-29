D.C.-area forecast: Seasonable today; warmer tomorrow with showers and a gusty breeze

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Weather is fairly fine despite not much sunshine Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy, light winds. Highs: 50-55.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers late. Lows: 42-49.

Tomorrow: Periods of rain, breezy. Highs: 58-64. Forecast in detail As December arrives this week, the weather pattern is just variable enough for some ups and downs from day-to-day, but nothing too extreme as far as temperatures or precipitation are concerned. Temperatures oscillate from upper 40s to low 60s for highs with mainly 30s and 40s for lows. Rain tomorrow and shower chances on Saturday are also relatively short-lived.

Today (Tuesday): More clouds than sun as temperatures move from the 30s this morning into the lower to middle 50s for afternoon highs. After yesterday’s gusty breeze, winds are light today, coming from the south at about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Cloudy skies keep temperatures from dropping very far, as lows drift down into the 40s. Scattered showers are possible late at night and especially toward dawn. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Periods of rain from the morning through around midafternoon could be at moderate intensity at times under dense overcast. Warmer weather bursts into the area ahead of a cold front, so highs should range from the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain totals could vary from about .15 inches up to a half-inch or so. Clearing skies could start to move in around sunset. Winds from the south around 10-15 mph could be gust near 30 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clearing skies and heading colder with lows mainly near 30 to the middle 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday brings sunny skies and colder high pressure. Highs only manage the middle 40s (coldest day of this week). And it’s breezy, too, with very dry air (dew points dropping to the upper teens to low 20s). Thursday night is the coldest night of this week with 20s for lows in the suburbs to near 30 in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

High pressure continues to fuel sunny skies on Friday as temperatures start to moderate. Look for highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Increasing clouds for Friday night with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

The first weekend of December could bring a chance of showers on Saturday with mixed skies as highs edge into the warmer lower 60s. Saturday night should clear out with lows in the 30s. Sunday looks likely to live up to its name with sunny skies and more seasonable highs in the low 50s. Confidence: Medium

