PM Update: Showers and briefly milder on a windy Wednesday

Today’s highs in the low 50s were about right on the nose when it comes to normal in late November. It’s been an up-and-down month, as it tends to be, but we’re still on target to finish a few degrees above what is typical, thanks to a very warm start. In that sense, getting to the 60s on Wednesday might also fit the bill. It’ll be brief warmth, though.

Through tonight: While briefly thinned this evening, clouds will hang tough tonight. A few showers will move into the area during the predawn as lows make the 40s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): The heaviest shower activity may line up with the rush hour, with higher coverage possible through about late morning. Afternoon will be mostly dry, but another quick-passing line of scattered showers may move by before sunset. Winds will be gusty from the south early, perhaps as gusty as 35 or 40 mph in the midday. Winds will turn to come from the west late as the front passes and remain quite boisterous.

Snow! On the cold side of the current storm system throwing severe weather at the South, some snow fell in and around Denver last night and into today. It was generally light near the city but adds to a snowy month in the region.

I’m eye-balling about 2” of fresh #snow here in SE Aurora (~1mi from Tower & Hampden). Just 15°F (with a wind chill of 8°F) and a few lingering flurries as of 7:20am. #COwx #weather #Denver pic.twitter.com/uwA3lU03XN — Josh Larson (@coloradowx) November 29, 2022

5.5” with continued flurries and a temperature of 8 degrees at 8040’ on Giant Track Mountain in Estes Park.@NWSBoulder @WeatherNation #cowx #esteswx pic.twitter.com/9CCL9UqmWA — EstesParkWx (@weatherelated) November 29, 2022

Nice to see a Snovember comeback tour for the Denver area...this is only our 4th November in the last 25 years with 10"+ of snow.



Novembers in the last ~25 years have trended low on snowfall in the Denver area.#9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/QXZFgO15BV — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) November 29, 2022

