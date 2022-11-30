PM Update: Turning much colder, with biting wind chills Thursday morning

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was an adventurous day when it comes to local weather. A chilly rain this morning gave way to increasingly gusty south winds. Those south winds quickly boosted temperatures toward 60 this afternoon as humidity became noticeable ahead of a cold front. The spike in temperatures will end up being short-lived as the front delivers a fresh batch of chilly air.

Through tonight: A brief gusty shower is possible along the front in eastern and southeastern parts of the area the next hour or so. It’ll stay quite breezy through the evening as skies trend clearer. Northwest winds will blow around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. Temperatures will be mainly in the upper 20s and lower 30s for lows. Wind chills will head deep into the 20s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Sunshine will be back, but it won’t do much good when it comes to warmth. Winds gusting to 25 mph or so will ensure that highs in the mid- and upper 40s feel about 10 degrees chillier for much of the day.

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

