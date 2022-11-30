D.C.-area forecast: Mild and breezy today with showers, then rather chilly tomorrow

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: Showers and a gusty breeze make it hard to enjoy the mild midday air, then late-day temperatures tumble as we dry out. Express forecast Today: Cloudy and mild with showers and a gusty breeze. Highs: Near 60.

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and colder. Lows: Upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Sunny, cold and breezy. Highs: Mid- to upper 40s. Forecast in detail An interesting weather day today, but fortunately nothing overly extreme. Morning to midafternoon showers are accompanied by a surge of mild temperatures topping out near 60, before a cold front knocks us down to near or below freezing tonight. After a chilly Thursday, we’re a bit warmer Friday and could reach 60 on Saturday with a chance of showers, followed by a seasonable Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): We start out in the not-too-chilly 40s as showers move in from the west and south about 6 to 7 a.m. It won’t rain all day, but showers should continue periodically into the afternoon, with the last of them exiting to the east around 4 to 5 p.m. Winds gusting from the south and southwest around 30-40 mph boost early to midafternoon highs to near 60, despite cloudy skies, before a cold front drops us into the 50s by late afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Clearing skies arrive by early evening as temperatures rapidly cool into the 40s. Winds remain rather breezy from the west, still gusting around 20 to 30 mph, with clear skies overnight and lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): A much colder day tomorrow despite a ton of sunshine. Temperatures only make it to the mid- to upper 40s for afternoon highs. And a lingering breeze adds a wind chill as well, with winds gusting near 25 mph from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Winds finally diminish during the evening. Light winds and mostly clear skies overnight allow temperatures to steadily drop toward lows in the 20s to near 30. Confidence: High

A look ahead

After a chilly start Friday morning, temperatures make a decent recovery by afternoon under mostly sunny skies, with highs near 50 and light winds. Clouds are on the increase Friday night, and with a breeze from the south we shouldn’t see lows dip any lower than the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Saturday sets up similar to today. We have a chance of showers as a cold front approaches. Right now it doesn’t look like more than a few light showers, but too soon to say for sure. Winds pick up from the southwest out ahead of that cold front, helping highs get to near or above 60 with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Once the cold front passes, a gusty late-day and evening breeze from the northwest sends us tumbling back to Saturday night lows in the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Might still be breezy early Sunday with a morning chill. But winds should eventually settle down with mostly sunny skies and seasonably cool afternoon highs near 50. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article