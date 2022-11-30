Parts of Southeast U.S. still under tornado warning as storm rages

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tornadoes and thunderstorms caused damage throughout the southeastern United States overnight into Wednesday, as officials warned of ongoing risk. The National Weather Service said the outbreak of severe thunderstorms that began Tuesday would bring “strong tornadoes, very large hail, and severe wind gusts across parts of the lower to mid Mississippi Valley, Mid-South and parts of the Southeast.”

While the severe weather did not bring reports of widespread injuries or deaths, tornado warnings were in effect until at least 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday in eight Alabama counties and five Mississippi counties.

A strong thunderstorm was moving east from Louisiana to Mississippi at a speed of 50 mph, bringing with it “torrential rainfall.” The NWS warned it could “lead to localized flooding” and produce a waterspout over the Mississippi Sound, making the water dangerous for boats and people.

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes were also located in parts of those states around 3 a.m., as NWS meteorologists warned residents to take cover in protected spaces, avoid windows and consider relocating to shelters.

At least one tornado was confirmed by radar early Wednesday near Wetumpka in east-central Alabama. It was moving east at 50 mph around 3:30 a.m. local time, as the agency warned of possible damage to property and nature.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday that it did not expect any severe thunderstorms on Thursday, though it warned that thunderstorms are possible during the day and into the evening in southern Florida and southern Texas; parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas; and along the West Coast. “No severe threat is expected over the continental U.S. Thursday and Thursday night,” it said.

Local officials throughout the southeast reported damaged homes but no casualties or widespread injuries Tuesday evening and overnight. In Mississippi, Choctaw County Sergeant Dillion Cates told Fox Weather that the storms caused trees to fall “throughout that area” and reported “severe damage” to some homes.

“There was a house in the Sherwood community that the roof was actually lifted off of the house, twisted 180 degrees and dropped back down on the home,” Cates said.

There were about 46,000 customers without power around 6 a.m. on Wednesday in Alabama and more than 13,000 in Mississippi, according to the tracking website Poweroutage.us.

The situation on the ground was evolving quickly early Wednesday, particularly in Alabama. The NWS office in Mobile warned shortly before 3 a.m. that a “large and damaging tornado” was “still on the ground east of Tibbie ” and urged residents to take cover — before saying at 3:10 a.m. that it appeared the tornado had lifted. The area was still under threat of tornadoes throughout the night, and the NWS said there was continued risk from “damaging winds.”

Meanwhile, the NWS said it would let a tornado warning over Elmore County in east-central Alabama, which includes Wetumpka, expire at 4 a.m. because “the storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.” A tornado watch — a less urgent notice that means tornadoes could develop in and near the watch area — is still in effect.

