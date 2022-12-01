PM Update: Cold but less windy tonight ahead of a seasonable Friday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wind chills in the 20s and 30s much of today seemed a proper way to welcome meteorological winter. It runs December through February, which are typically our three coldest months of the year. This cold blast doesn’t have much staying power. Its peak is pretty much now, with easing beginning tomorrow ahead of another brief surge of warmth.

Through tonight: Mostly clear, other than some patchy high clouds early. Those clouds shouldn’t hold our temperatures up too much, given very dry air. Lows are in the 20s most spots, which could be 30 in the city. Winds are light and variable after dark.

Tomorrow (Friday): Look for lots of sun to close out the workweek. Winds are turning to come from the south, which warms us up slightly. Highs are mainly in the lower 50s. Clouds may more notably increase late as a chance of rain approaches for the overnight. Winds gust upward of 25 mph or so at times.

See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.

Darkness season: If you’re a big fan of light, it’s often hard to love this time of year. You look for the wins where you can get them. And we’ve got some ahead. Sunset in Washington is at its earliest — 4:45 p.m. — from Dec. 4-9. While the shortest day of the year comes on the winter solstice later in the month, sunsets start drifting deeper into the evening during the weeks prior. By the end of the month, sunset is still way too early. … But 4:55 p.m. is already a gain of 10 minutes of evening light compared with where we are now.

