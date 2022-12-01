D.C.-area forecast: Chilly start to December before it turns milder but rainy on Saturday

Today (Thursday): Sunshine is plentiful but no match to the cold air settling into the area. Highs only reach the low to mid-40s. Gusty winds from the west make it feel at least 10 degrees colder. Confidence: High
Tonight: Winds calm quickly and, with clear skies, lows drop to the low to mid-20s with a shimmer of frost likely. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Sunny skies and light winds from the south allow a little more warming than the previous day. Highs are almost seasonable in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Clouds gradually increase in the evening and a few showers are possible by dawn. South breezes build as well, helping to keep temperatures fairly steady with lows mainly in the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Light showers are a nuisance throughout Saturday but are likely to only amount to a quarter-inch or so. Brisk south winds push highs all the way up to the upper 50s to low 60s. Cold air returns overnight, clearing skies and pushing lows down to the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday is mainly sunny but cool, with highs no better than the mid-40s. Overnight lows fall to the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
Monday is only slightly warmer, highs mainly in the upper 40s, under partly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium