PM Update: Rain to develop late tonight, last through Saturday morning

It was a cold start this morning, but we did see a lot of sun today — pretty much wall-to-wall, except for some high clouds at times. Highs near 50 degrees are close to normal. Tomorrow we should be well above normal, but Sunday it’s back to typical December chill. There’s some rain and wind in the forecast, as well.

Through Tonight: High clouds are streaming in this evening, but no weather worries otherwise. With thickening clouds and a chance for showers increasing in the predawn, temperatures won’t be super cold. The upper 30s to mid-40s should do it.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Showers or a period of light rain are likely through the morning. This should be winding down by lunchtime, with perhaps some breaks in the clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures should rise to the low 60s or so. Gusty south winds will turn westerly as the front passes during the midday. Gusts around 30 mph to 35 mph are likely.

Sunday: Skies are expected to be partly sunny. There could be some cloudier moments and maybe an isolated late-day shower. Temperatures will likely reach the mid- and upper 40s for highs. Winds will likely come from the northwest around 5 mph to 10 mph and lessen with time.

