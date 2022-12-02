Back-to-back stunning sunsets treat Washington skywatchers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As November turned to December and meteorological fall gave way to winter, the Washington region was treated to a pair of spectacular sunsets. Accentuated by high clouds, Thursday’s sky show continued even after the sun disappeared behind the horizon. It came on the heels of fiery evening hues on Wednesday that traced lower clouds.

Both sunsets were brilliant in their own way.

Thursday’s welcome-to-winter sunset

High cloud sunsets like Thursday’s tend to produce unique and long-lasting colors.

These are often the kind of sunsets you might think are reaching peak, but then keep getting better and better. We see them in many circumstances, but especially in the wake of large low-pressure systems.

Some color was still visible in the clouds for about a half-hour after the sun disappeared. You can thank the fact that clouds were about 25,000 feet in the air, keeping them illuminated longer than typical.

Below, see a sample shared by readers:

Wednesday’s goodbye to autumn sunset

Lower clouds often present a shorter window of color, casting a bright red glow when the sun is setting. What these sunsets lack in longevity is made up for through dramatic scenery and striking contrasts.

These kinds of sunsets often occur after rainfall. In Wednesday’s case, it was shortly after a cold front passed. Turbulent, roiling low clouds behind the front gave the sky texture in addition to the orange colors at sundown.

A number of folks shared a cute little rainbow seen in parts of the area as the sun passed through departing showers.

Below, see several more photos of Wednesday’s sunsets shared by readers:

Fire in the water. Fire in the sky. Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge at sunset. Wow.@capitalweather pic.twitter.com/6dlYeoSTam — Maureen Cohen Harrington (@VeganSkaterDC) November 30, 2022

Stormy skies created this awesome sunset in Arlington VA tonight @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/ZMkjO5qUJo — Stephanie Sarandos ☮️ (@slsarandos) December 1, 2022

Keep looking up

The cool season is generally a great time to catch a quality sunset (or sunrise, as below in Pennsylvania this morning).

While beautiful cloud-enhanced sunsets can happen any time of year, the winter air tends to have fewer pollutants than in summer, which makes colors appear crisper. Washington also sees more than its share of fine sunsets in the winter months since it often resides in the vicinity of the jet stream, which is a frequent source of high clouds.

Our next opportunity for a fine sunset could come as soon as this Friday evening. If not, it shouldn’t be too far off.

