D.C.-area forecast: Morning raindrops to midday winds, then colder air spills in

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Too much morning rain for higher. I'll enjoy the brief afternoon warmth amid the gusty winds. Express forecast Today: Morning rain and midday wind. Highs: Low 60s.

Tonight: Clearing, breezy. Lows: Upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper 40s. Forecast in detail It’s cold-front-every-few-days season, and today is one of those days. Raindrops that keep us indoors for much of the morning should be out of here pretty quick in the midday. If you’re out after that, just hold on to your hat (or leave it at home). That wind heralds a few chillier days ahead. But like most colder moments of late, the lasting power is limited.

Today (Saturday): Showers are in the area much of the morning, but they should be pulling east by afternoon. Gusty winds from the south and southwest help boost temperatures into the 60s as some sunshine breaks out for the afternoon. The cold front passes around sunset, possibly with a quick gusty shower, eventually turning winds to the west and northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies clear out during the evening and we’re mainly clear through the night. Lows end up in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Winds remain quite gusty into the evening out of the northwest, but they die off through the night. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Colder air is back in town. Fortunately, it comes along with sunshine and lighter winds. It shouldn’t be worse than partly sunny for long, with only a small chance of an afternoon sprinkle. Highs reach the mid- and upper 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: This is a fairly classic radiational cooling night, where the warmth at the surface is quickly evacuated into the atmosphere, leading to cold temperatures. We’re talking mid-20s to low 30s, which is just a bit colder than normal. If we had snow on the ground, it would be colder — and more fun! Confidence: High

A look ahead

Partly to mostly sunny conditions welcome us to the new workweek on Monday. Light winds from the south boost our temperatures somewhat, toward highs in the low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Cloudier by Tuesday, with an increased chance of showers. For now, it doesn’t seem like anything too substantial, but we’ll need to nail that down in closing. Temperatures strive for a near 50 to mid-50s range. Confidence: Medium

