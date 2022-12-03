PM Update: Falling temperatures overnight. Dry and cooler for Sunday.

The rain has come and gone for the day, dropping about a quarter-inch of precipitation across the region on the whole. Temperatures will stay quite warm for a few more hours, before a cold front ushers in a much drier and colder air mass. Temperatures will fall a good 25 degrees in just a matter of hours after the front passes through, leaving us with some much cooler but more seasonable conditions Sunday.
Through Tonight: Mild temperatures persist into the late evening before rapidly falling off after midnight. A breezy (10 to 15-plus mph) northwest wind will accompany temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s for lows. Skies will become mostly clear as a much drier air mass settles in.
Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a clear and cold start to the day, and temperatures won’t be in a rush to warm very much. Despite lots of sunshine, highs will top out only in the mid-40s, with a diminishing northwest wind at 5 mph. Clear and colder tomorrow night, with lows falling into the mid- to upper 20s.
