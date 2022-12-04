D.C.-area forecast: Sunny but colder today; shower chances Tuesday and beyond

Today (Sunday): After an unsettled Saturday, high pressure and mostly sunny skies dominate today. Daytime highs are slightly below average, topping out in the upper 40s. Fortunately light winds don’t add too much of an extra chill as they come from the northwest around 5-10 mph. The heavier jackets may be needed throughout the day, but at least we can throw on a pair of sunglasses too. Confidence: High
Tonight: A dry and mostly clear night with lows mainly in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...
Tomorrow (Monday): Sunshine remains locked in place on Monday with daytime highs in the low 50s. Not a bad day to get outside a bit, especially as we warm-up by lunchtime and the afternoon, as winds remain light from the south. But changes are on the horizon. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clouds are on the increase by Monday evening and a few spotty showers are possible after midnight. Temperatures shouldn’t drop any lower than the upper 30s to low 40s during the night, so we’re not concerned about any wintry precipitation. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
An unsettled weather pattern sets up for mid- to late week with plenty of clouds and multiple rain chances.
Plenty of clouds around on Tuesday with scattered shower chances. Precipitation should come down in liquid form as temperatures stay well above the freezing mark with highs in the low 50s. Overcast skies and light winds from the south keep us on the mild side Tuesday night with lows only dipping to the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium
Wednesday remains cloudy with scattered showers still possible. Temperatures trend warmer with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Confidence: Low-Medium