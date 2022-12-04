PM Update: Sunny and mild conditions for Monday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Some unexpected cloud cover kept things a bit cooler than expected today. Those clouds should be just about gone by now, and that means temperatures will get the opportunity to drop below the freezing mark regionwide tonight.

Enjoy the sunshine and relatively mild temperatures Monday, because the rest of the week looks rather unsettled, with several chances for rain.

Through Tonight: Skies will quickly clear out after dark, and temperatures should cool off a bit more than last night. Overnight lows will settle in the mid-20s to around 30 degrees, with just a light wind out of the south.

Tomorrow (Monday): A bit of a chilly start, but temperatures should warm up a bit more than today under mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out right around 50 degrees with just a slight wind from the south. Clouds will move in and rain is likely to break out overnight tomorrow, with low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

