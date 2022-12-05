PM Update: Showers develop Tuesday morning as a damp stretch begins

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s highs around 50 were fairly close to normal for the date. We’re heading into a wetter weather pattern for the near future as several storm systems pass by the region. Periods of rain from the first round begin Tuesday and probably last into Wednesday. It won’t rain nonstop, but this time of year it’s hard to get much drying in between consistent batches of rain. Temperatures do generally stay on the close to average side for now.

Through Tonight: With minimal cloud cover early evening, readings drop off fairly quickly. Clouds increase through the night and low temperatures range across the 30s. We may hit lows early, with slight warming as morning approaches. A few showers are possible in the pre-dawn to sunrise zone. It’s not impossible a sleet pellet or two falls as showers begin — any freezing rain should stay in higher elevations west of the area. Winds are from the south around five to 10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A few showers are in the area during the early morning. It’s mainly light and hit or miss through the day as temperatures try for the low 50s for highs. Some spots see up to a quarter inch of rain or so. Winds blow from the south around five to 10 mph.

Let there be light: Sunset hit 4:45 p.m. on Sunday in Washington. We’re there again today, as well as the next four days. On Dec. 10 — this Saturday — sunset is 4:46 p.m. as we begin to gain evening light again. Fox Weather took a look at why sunset begins to get later before the winter solstice.

