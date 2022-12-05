D.C.-area forecast: Milder than normal this week, with multiple rain chances

Today (Monday): Today’s the lone dry day of the workweek, with lots of sun and highs near 50. However, it will be chilly heading out this morning, with freezing temperatures. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds increase tonight with a slight (20 percent) chance of showers toward morning. It’s not as cold, with lows near 40. Winds from the south are light. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies are mostly cloudy with a period of showers probable between midday and late afternoon as a warm front comes through. The rain shouldn’t amount to a whole lot, but some areas could pick up 0.25 inches or so. Highs are mostly in the low 50s, with light winds from the south. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies remain cloudy with the possibility of some scattered showers overnight. It’s rather mild, with lows 45 to 50. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday is the week’s warmest day, with highs near or even a little above 60. While we can’t rule out a shower, mainly early, it’s probably dry more often than not. Clouds are numerous, although a few peeks of sun could emerge in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy at night with the chance of a few more showers developing. Lows are in the 40s. Confidence: Medium
The first half of Thursday, at least, should be dry before rain chances increase in the afternoon and especially toward evening. It’s once again mostly cloudy, with mild highs from 55 to 60. Rain showers are a good bet at times Thursday night with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium
Friday — you guessed it — brings yet another chance of rain. Some cooler air tries to start to seeping in from the north, capping highs near 50. The rain should taper off Friday evening or overnight, as lows sink back to 35 to 40. Confidence: Medium
It does look like we’ll dry out for the weekend and finally see a decent amount of sunshine. Highs both days should be in the upper 40s, with nighttime lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium
Join the The Post’s Helping Hand holiday giving campaign to help end hunger and homelessness in the D.C. area. Read local columnist John Kelly’s latest stories showcasing the work of the campaign’s beneficiaries and individuals whose lives they have impacted.