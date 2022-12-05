Lower 48 states face a stormy week: Here’s what areas will be affected

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An active weather pattern will keep large swaths of the contiguous United States unsettled in the week ahead. New rounds of mountain snow and lowland rain are likely in the West, and some flooding may arise from Oklahoma to Tennessee as storm systems head east. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Precipitation from these systems will also dampen the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on several days. Through Thursday, much of the precipitation will fall as rain, but some snow is possible later in the week if enough cold air spills south.

For now, it seems like the active pattern will try to roll on into next week, as well.

The setup

The weather pattern in the Lower 48 is dominated by a powerful jet stream sweeping ashore on the West Coast and cutting across the nation. The jet stream, along which storms tend to track, will help keep these systems coming along with only small breaks.

As the jet stream is dipping southward in the West, it’s allowing chilly weather to invade. East of the Rockies, the jet is climbing toward the north, which is promoting a flow of warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico, leading to above-normal temperatures.

West

The latest in a parade of storm systems from the Pacific Ocean is moving inland over the West and will keep snow falling intermittently from the Sierra Nevada to the Colorado Rockies through Tuesday. A foot or two is expected in the highest peaks of the Sierra, with up to a foot in the mountains around Salt Lake City and to the west of Denver.

This storm system dropped upward of 2 feet of snow in the Sierra over the weekend, on top of 2 to 3 feet that fell during the days prior. A zone of low pressure is traveling through northern California into Tuesday, enhancing rain and snow chances once again.

Building a snowpack is always key to California water, so this has certainly been welcome news for the region.

Beneficial rains have soaked the lowlands of California. One to two inches of rain, with more in some spots, fell near the coast of California this weekend, in addition to similar amounts last week.

Farther north, Seattle has already recorded 4.4 inches of snow to start the month, the sixth-snowiest start to winter on record, according to the Seattle Weather Blog. The average for an entire season there is 6.3 inches. This week, however, mostly cold rain is expected and is a possibility every day after Monday. Highs are forecast to be only in the low 40s.

Mid-South

With a weather front stalled across the South, one storm system after another will pass over it like trains along a track.

Through Tuesday, the zone from norther Mississippi to the western Carolinas, including the Atlanta area, is expected to catch the brunt of the stormy weather. The National Weather Service is watching “potential for a widespread 2-4 inches of rain.”

As warm and moist air continues to be fed in off the Gulf of Mexico, additional rounds of heavy rain are possible this week, which could lead to flooding. The Weather Service has already highlighted a zone from eastern Oklahoma to southwest Virginia for a risk of excessive rainfall on Wednesday.

As mild air surges north, a slew of record high overnight temperatures are expected from Texas to New England the next several days.

Midwest to Northeast

As the multitude of storm systems head east, showers are possible in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast as soon as Tuesday, with at least occasional rain chances persisting into Wednesday. Some snow is possible in northern parts of the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

From parts of the Ohio Valley into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, another period of rain is probable Thursday night into Friday. Wintry precipitation could enter the picture later Friday or Friday night as cold air sinks south from Canada, especially at high elevations.

It’s not out of the question that the Baltimore-Washington area could see some wet snowflakes Friday night. The chance of accumulation east of the Appalachians is pretty low, and the storm track could still shift — increasing or decreasing snow chances. At lower elevations, temperatures are expected to be marginal for snowfall.

More to come

After the storm system exits the Mid-Atlantic over the weekend, computer simulations show additional storm systems poised to enter the Lower 48 from the Pacific Northwest.

The Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center projects a wetter-than-normal pattern for Dec. 10 to 14, and even beyond.

Simulations hint at more snow in the northern U.S. next week and the possibility of severe thunderstorms in the South. With time, the pattern could also allow for more sustained cold to settle over the Eastern U.S. This may also ultimately increase the risk of snow in that region heading into the second half of the month.

