PM Update: Occasional showers and patchy fog through tonight

Through Tonight: Occasional showers should persist through the night. We should continue to see some fog and drizzle, as well. Lows will be in the 40s. Winds may keep fog from being widespread, as it will blow around five mph with higher gusts throughout.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Some fog and drizzle could linger into the morning. It should be warmer but still damp, at least early in the day. We could see some afternoon sun as temperatures reach for the low 60s.
