PM Update: Occasional showers and patchy fog through tonight

It was a chilly one today, with temperatures on the cool side of the forecast and only reaching the upper 40s for highs. You might notice that humidity levels have risen since earlier in the day, and it’s not quite as biting a chill as we had recently. Our air mass is becoming more like that of a coastal area, and we’ll continue to see several rounds of showers through the first half of Wednesday. The recent temperature seesaw also continues. Readings are predicted to jump more than 10 degrees tomorrow.