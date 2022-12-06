D.C.-area forecast: Showers arrive today, with rain chances the rest of the week

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today (Tuesday): Light showers are possible from dawn to dusk but there will be pauses in the rain and most areas should only see about 0.25 inches. Winds are minimal. Clouds are unlikely to break, and highs hold in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Intermittent showers continue, with the potential for another 0.25 inches or so of rain overnight. Winds from the south are barely noticeable. Temperatures are stable, with lows in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Showers are much more isolated and the sun should at least occasionally sneak a few rays through. That should be just enough to push highs into the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds are light from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A stray shower can’t be ruled out in the evening but mostly dry conditions are likely. Winds shift to the north but are light as lows slip to between 45 and 50. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Definitely not cloud-free, but sunshine should get more time on Thursday and shower chances are minimal until late evening. Highs peak in the upper 50s to low 60s. This could allow a brief chance to see Mars burning brightly in the east in the evening, as it is as close to us as it will be for a couple years. Lows drop to the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Cloudy skies on Friday with frequent showers. Highs struggle to near 50. Showers continue overnight with lows around 40, except 30s in our colder areas; we can’t rule out some wet snowflakes mixing with the rain well north and west of the District and at higher elevations. Confidence: Medium

Showers diminish Saturday but could be back again Sunday. This weekend forecast will take some time to sort out. Highs both days are only likely to be in the mid-40s, with nighttime lows in the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

