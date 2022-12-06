We crowdsourced nearly 1,000 snow forecasts for D.C. this winter. Here are the results.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With December underway, the first snowflakes of the season might not be too far off as a wintry pattern looms. Will those snowflakes gather in large numbers this winter in the Washington region? Or, should we expect below normal snowfall for the sixth time in the last seven years? We've gathered forecasts from nearly 1,000 people — from TV meteorologists to forecasters from private companies to Capital Weather Gang readers and contributors. The broad consensus seems to favor near to slightly below snowfall for the region.

An average season brings 13.7 inches to Washington. The basis for totals near or below this amount is the presence of La Niña conditions. La Niñas tend to produce sub-average snow in the area. La Niña conditions were also present last winter and the winter before, when forecasters — for the most part — accurately predicted below-normal snow.

Nevertheless, some La Niñas have been known to deliver big snow totals; including the District’s second and third snowiest winters on record, 1898-1899 and 1995-1996. The 1995-1996 winter featured a pattern known as a Greenland block in January, characterized by a zone of high pressure in the northern Atlantic that forced the jet stream into a favorable configuration to support snowstorms along the East Coast. Model simulations suggest a Greenland block will develop by the middle of this month, but it’s not a guarantee of snow. Weather patterns in the Pacific matter, too, and could undo the Greenland influence.

Below, find a summary of forecasts for winter snowfall in the District from a variety of sources:

Forecasts from local TV

TV meteorologists in the Washington region seem to be divided on snow prospects. Forecasters at ABC7, FOX5 and WUSA9 are projecting near normal amounts, but Doug Kammerer at NBC4 is calling for a dud. Here are their numbers:

ABC7 : 9 to 15 inches

FOX5 : 9 to 18 inches

NBC4 : 1 to 6 inches

WUSA9 : 10 to 18 inches

Forecasts from private sector meteorologists

Forecasters from several private companies also generally predict somewhat below-average snowfall:

Beth Carpenter, TDS Weather: Near to below average

Judah Cohen, Atmospheric Environmental Research: 11 inches

Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather: 8.75 inches

Matt Rogers, Commodity Weather Group: 7 inches

Todd Crawford, Atmospheric G2: 18 inches

Note, however, that Todd Crawford, from Atmospheric G2 — a weather consulting company — strays from the pack, predicting above-average amounts.

“Given early North Atlantic blocking [near Greenland], and the tendency for early blocking to persist deeper into the winter, the storm track should be favorable for higher-than-average snow totals,” he wrote in a text message.

Matt Rogers from Commodity Weather Group (and a Capital Weather Gang contributor) agreed that this winter may see more of this blocking near Greenland. “While that alone is intriguing … snow totals [at Reagan National Airport] are typically lower than normal” in a La Niña, he wrote in an email.

Forecasts from the Capital Weather Gang and readers

As a reminder, Capital Weather Gang’s official winter outlook — issued in November — calls for somewhat below normal snowfall. Around downtown Washington, we’re projecting 6 to 12 inches, with 8 to 18 inches in northwest Washington and most areas west of Interstate 95. Lower totals are predicted in far Southern Maryland.

Snow forecasts from Capital Weather Gang readers

For our annual snowfall contest, the nearly 1,000 readers who participated projected an average of 13.7 inches which, amazingly, is exactly the “normal” winter snowfall for Washington. The median forecast was 12.2 inches. So, generally, readers are expecting a near to somewhat below average snowfall winter.

We binned the forecast amounts from readers into three-inch buckets:

The most popular bucket was between 9 and 11.9 inches.

Four people forecast no snow; the least snow ever recorded in Washington in a single winter is 0.1 inches from 1972-1973 and 1997-1998.

Five people predicted 50 inches or more; the most snow D.C. has ever recorded in a single winter is 56.1 inches from 2009-2010.

Snow forecasts from Capital Weather Gang contributors

We also queried Capital Weather Gang contributors from the last year to submit their estimates for the seasonal snowfall total. The average of the group was 11.5 inches, with a median of 10.6 inches.

In April, we’ll evaluate how well these forecasts performed and recognize those who had the best predictions.

