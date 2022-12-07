PM Update: Some breaks in the clouds on a breezy Thursday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temperatures got stuck in the 50s today despite some potential for 60 or higher, although readings may rise slightly this evening in spots. A cold front is on the way tonight. It’ll wring the moisture out of the air for a drier Thursday. Afternoon highs then will be pretty similar to what we saw today.

Through tonight: Clouds will break a bit this evening and overnight. There could be some fog before a front passes late this evening. Winds will pick up out of the northwest more noticeably by morning as lows settle to a mid- and upper 40s range.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Partial clearing early will give way to increasing cloud cover over time. Highs will reach the mid-50s in most spots. Winds will be from the northwest around 10 mph, with gusts around 20 mph.

Friday night flakes? As we await a more meaningful pattern change toward colder temperatures, it’s still worth keeping an eye on Friday night locally. This morning’s European weather model brought a bit more moisture into a chilly air mass compared with prior runs. The American GFS weather model was less interested, as it didn’t really even deliver much in the way of moisture for any precipitation more than a shower or two.

Even in the colder and wetter solution, it’s just the potential of conversational snowflakes we are talking about.

