D.C.-area forecast: Still dreary and damp before drying out later today and tomorrow

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 4/10: Another round of occasional drizzle or light showers prolongs the dreary dampness, but we salvage a little something with late-day drying and decently mild highs approaching 60. Express forecast Today: Occasional drizzle or light showers through midday. Highs: Upper 50s to near 60.

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, not too cold. Lows: Mid- to upper 40s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, late-day shower? Highs: Mid-50s. Forecast in detail Today and tomorrow are the days to get outside temperature-wise, at least once we get past more drizzle or light showers this morning into midday. We should have mostly dry weather to accompany our decently mild temperatures later this afternoon through most of tomorrow. Occasional shower chances return late week and maybe into the weekend as does colder air.

Today (Wednesday): Patchy fog is possible early this morning, along with occasional drizzle or light showers this morning through early afternoon. Temperatures are fairly mild despite mostly cloudy skies, starting in the upper 40s to near 50 early this morning, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Just a light breeze from the south throughout the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We’re mostly to partly cloudy as a cold front comes through, shifting our light winds to come from the northwest. Despite the colder direction of the wind, the clouds trap enough heat that lows only drop to the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Partly to mostly cloudy and we should be mostly dry, but can’t totally rule out a late-afternoon or evening shower. Temperatures remain above average with highs probably in the mid-50s and perhaps a bit more of a noticeable breeze from the north. The air is noticeably drier as well. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy skies hang around through the night, and we can’t rule out a few evening or overnight showers moving in from the west. Lows dip to the upper 30s and low 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

On Friday, showers approaching from the west may at first tend to dry up as they encounter some lingering drier air overhead, but eventually the atmosphere above us should moisten. So for now we’ll go with the chance of an isolated shower during the morning, with scattered showers possible during the afternoon into evening. Temperature are markedly cooler thanks to mostly cloudy skies and an onshore breeze, with highs in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Low-Medium

The weekend forecast is still fairly fuzzy. Saturday could end mostly dry after maybe a lingering morning shower, as higher pressure briefly works into the area. Shower chances might increase again Saturday night and Sunday as a weak low pressure approaches, but then again the shower threat could be limited by a lack of moisture in the air. Both days should be mostly cloudy with cool highs in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Low

