PM Update: A couple showers tonight ahead of a sunny Friday

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Morning sunshine helped boost temperatures to highs near 60 during the midday. Once clouds thickened up this afternoon, readings cooled off a bit. We’re only a few days away from average highs in the 40s, so either way it was rather mild. Clouds may give way to a few showers tonight. They’re mainly out of here for Friday, which means a seasonably sunny end to the workweek.

Through tonight: Thickening clouds this afternoon signaled a chance of a few showers tonight. They don’t amount to much if they happen. Lows will range from the mid- to upper 30s.

Tomorrow (Friday): There should be a good deal of sun, although some clouds may linger early. High temperatures end up in the upper 40s to near 50 most spots. Winds are light.

Friday night flakes: For the most part, the potential of some wet snowflakes Friday night has disappeared. If you’ve lived around here in winter, you know that’s fairly standard. Until next time…

