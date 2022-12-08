D.C.-area forecast: A break in showers today, but weekend looks cool, damp

Today (Thursday): After some early fog, clouds break up enough to allow some sun at times. However, clouds may gather yet again toward evening. Highs are mainly in the mid-50s with light winds from the north. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Cloudy skies may contain a few light showers but should do no more than dampen the pavement. Winds are very light from the north as lows slip to the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Friday): Enough high pressure should push into the area to break up the clouds and allow for a partly sunny day. The trade-off is colder air, with highs struggling to top the mid-40s. Northeast breezes are barely noticeable. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Clouds are back on the increase and a smattering of light showers can’t be ruled out. It’s not out of the realm of possibilities that a flake or two of snow could fall late-night, mainly northwest of the city. Lows slip to the mid-30s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Clouds are still dominant but some breaks are likely, especially in the afternoon Saturday. Some morning sprinkles or flurries are possible but brief. Highs top out in the mid- to upper 40s. Clouds increase overnight and a few light showers are possible late-night with lows in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium
Sunday is pretty dreary with lots of clouds and occasional light showers. Highs only reach the mid- to upper 40s. Showers taper off overnight with some partial clearing late. Lows are in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium
Partly cloudy skies should persist much of Monday, and shower chances are minimal. Highs in the upper 40s look about as good as it gets. Confidence: Medium
