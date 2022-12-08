A major storm is brewing for the western and central U.S.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Lower 48 states have endured an unsettled weather pattern over the past week, with multiple systems sweeping across the country. But, for the most part, the storms have been weak to moderate in strength. Next week, it appears increasingly likely that a large and intense storm is coming. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The storm will bring heavy rain and mountain snow to the Pacific Northwest and California between Saturday and Monday, before sweeping into the Rockies on Monday night and the Plains on Tuesday.

Once the storm center barges into the Plains, it may trigger strong to severe thunderstorms to its south and east, and heavy snow and wind to its north and west. The thunderstorms could well generate damaging winds and tornadoes, while blizzard conditions could develop on the cold side of the storm.

The storm will be spawned by a very energetic jet stream — dividing cold and warm air — which is expected to take a big dip in the western U.S. The steep temperature contrast will energize a storm diving from the Pacific Northwest toward California between the weekend and early next week. As the storm ejects into the Rockies and farther east early next week, it will also draw abundant moisture north.

Blizzard potential

Between Saturday and Monday, the storm will unload feet of snow in the Sierra and parts of the intermountain west. Some snow is then expected to move into Denver and the rest of the front range late Monday into early Tuesday. The bulk of heavier snow is likely to be north and northeast of the Denver area.

The forecast then calls for “significant” snow in the north-central U.S. early to mid-week, with the possible onset of blizzard conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

The low-pressure zone around the center of the storm is expected to deepen to about 990 to 1,000 millibars, which is strong, though not exceptionally so. High pressure nosing into the northern Plains from Canada will create a large difference in pressure over a small area, which will lead to high winds and potential whiteout conditions.

The snow could continue for extended duration in the northern Plains, allowing for some eye-popping amounts. Recent computer model simulations have suggested the potential for upward of 2 feet in areas that see the heaviest snow. As the storm is still several days away, exactly where the heaviest snow falls will still need to be refined.

Some of the same areas that could be most affected were also hit by a blizzard in November.

Severe weather threat

On the warm side of the storm, the clash between cold and warm, unstable air could lead to a multiday severe weather event in addition to plentiful rain. The Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting Monday and Tuesday as potentially dangerous thunderstorm days.

At the base of the big dip in the jet stream out west, powerful zones of high-altitude winds will erupt eastward and bring trouble.

On Monday, the storm risk focuses on eastern Oklahoma into north Texas, including Oklahoma City and Dallas-Fort Worth. A more significant threat may materialize Tuesday. Regions from southern Missouri to the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana are under the gun — the Storm Prediction Center has already placed a zone in northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas in a Level 3 out of 5 risk zone for severe storms.

Environmental conditions are “quite supportive of severe/supercell storms, risk for tornadoes is apparent, along with damaging winds and hail,” the center wrote in a Thursday morning discussion.

Advertisement

This outlook area is just to the west of an area hit by a deadly tornado outbreak Nov. 29, when several dozen tornado reports came in from Louisiana through Mississippi and into Alabama that day and night.

Heavy rain and flooding may also become a concern from the Mississippi Valley into the Southeast by mid- to late week. A large area of the mid-Mississippi Valley region is forecast to receive of four inches or more of rain.

In the wake of the storm, high pressure may build near Alaska, shutting off precipitation to parts of the West for a while. At the same time, colder air that spills in behind the storm may linger and eventually set the stage for winter storms in the eastern U.S.

GiftOutline Gift Article