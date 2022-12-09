PM Update: A bit chilly tonight as we ease into a cool weekend

It was a pretty nice day as far as this time of year goes. Wall-to-wall sunshine is always a good thing, in my book. Plus, sunsets are starting to get imperceptibly later! The weekend is a mix of sun and clouds teaming up with seasonably cool temperatures. Any rain chances should be fairly limited.
Through tonight: Skies are mainly clear this evening, with some increase in clouds a good bet overnight. Lows range from about 27 to 34. Winds are light from the north and northeast.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Partly sunny should do it. Sunniest conditions are likely early vs. cloudier moments late. Highs shoot for the mid-40s. Winds are from the northeast at around five to 10 mph.
Sunday: We’ve been in a pattern of fast-moving and moisture-starved storm systems. Same deal here. Any chance of rain is pretty limited, and perhaps just a couple showers. Best odds seem early. Temperatures reach the mid-40s to near 50 in most spots.
