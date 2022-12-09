D.C.-area forecast: Sunny with seasonable chill today, then cooler this weekend

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Sunshine dominates, but it’s a type of day not to completely discount a few clouds briefly dimming the rays. High temperatures aim for the upper 40s to low 50s, and are accompanied by northeasterly breezes staying under 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds may slowly increase after midnight. Prior odds of a shower or snowflake have dwindled to an extremely small chance or a raindrop. Pre-dawn low temperatures bottom out in a near 30 to mid-30s range. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Milky, filtered sunshine is likely most of the day, but clouds may win out at times. A quick early-morning sprinkle or flurry is ever so slightly possible. Light but somewhat steady northeasterly breezes may help cap temperatures in the 40s. More clouds and less sun than currently expected would keep a few chillier spots nearer the 40-degree mark. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Clouds continue to increase overnight and light showers are possible after midnight. There may be a brief period of very light rain near dawn. Low temperatures cool down into the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium
Sunday: Still looking dreary. Rain chances are highest in the morning to midday hours, currently. It doesn’t look like a full washout. With overcast skies, temperatures may hover in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Any evening showers should generally be light and taper as we get into the late night hours. Skies trend a bit clearer with time as well. Low temperatures dip into the mid- to upper 30s. Northwesterly breezes may pick up a tad, if you’re out past midnight. Confidence: Medium
A mix of sun and clouds is possible Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures currently aiming for the mid- to upper 40s. Sunshine may be a bit more dominant on Tuesday, but we’ll be more confident on such details as we get closer. We should stay rain-free but may be breezy both days. Confidence: Medium