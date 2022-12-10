D.C.-area forecast: A chilly Saturday, with a shower possible tonight

Today (Saturday): The main concern today might be clouds. They’re close by to the west and the east early, so there could cause some mischief. It does seem the local area could manage to stay sunnier than our neighbors, although I may want to be in northern Maryland to maximize sunshine potential. Fingers crossed. Highs end up mainly in the mid-40s. Winds from the northeast are light. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds have probably taken over by evening. A shower or a few can’t be ruled out overnight. If anything materializes, it should be quite light and not amount to anything. Lows are held up a bit by clouds, with lows in the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): We’ll see a good deal of cloudiness in the morning. That may be accompanied by a couple showers. With time, more sun breaks through. Temperatures are milder than today as highs end up right around 50. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy early, with a very small chance of a shower. Skies clear out entirely with time as lows range from the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Skies are mainly sunny as we head back to work on Monday. Chilly, though, with highs mainly in the mid- and upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
We should continue seeing plenty of sun into Tuesday. Temperatures are still on the cool side of typical, or mainly in the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High