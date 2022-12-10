D.C.-area forecast: A chilly Saturday, with a shower possible tonight

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: On the chilly side of average, plus clouds may try to be a pain. Express forecast Today: Variable clouds. Highs: Mid-40s.

Tonight: Cloudy. Passing shower. Lows: Mid-30s to near 40.

Tomorrow: Morning shower? Afternoon breaks in clouds. Highs: Near 50. Forecast in detail We’re in our final moments with average temperatures at or above 50. Once the city falls into the 40s in the days ahead, the average high doesn’t return to 50 until the last week of February. For the most part, our temperatures are not far from average in the days to come. We’re generally on the cool side, but not far. It might just be practice for cold air to come later this month.

Today (Saturday): The main concern today might be clouds. They’re close by to the west and the east early, so there could cause some mischief. It does seem the local area could manage to stay sunnier than our neighbors, although I may want to be in northern Maryland to maximize sunshine potential. Fingers crossed. Highs end up mainly in the mid-40s. Winds from the northeast are light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds have probably taken over by evening. A shower or a few can’t be ruled out overnight. If anything materializes, it should be quite light and not amount to anything. Lows are held up a bit by clouds, with lows in the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): We’ll see a good deal of cloudiness in the morning. That may be accompanied by a couple showers. With time, more sun breaks through. Temperatures are milder than today as highs end up right around 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy early, with a very small chance of a shower. Skies clear out entirely with time as lows range from the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Skies are mainly sunny as we head back to work on Monday. Chilly, though, with highs mainly in the mid- and upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

We should continue seeing plenty of sun into Tuesday. Temperatures are still on the cool side of typical, or mainly in the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

