PM Update: Gray and gloomy with showers Sunday

Dreary is probably the correct word to describe this weekend’s weather. Unfortunately, conditions will only worsen overnight and into the first half of Sunday. We aren’t talking a washout by any means. But persistent light rain combined with cold temperatures and a chilly east wind is not the kind of weather that will win many people over.

Through tonight: In the early evening hours, a few spotty showers mixed with sleet may develop around the metro area. Otherwise, skies will be overcast overnight and temperatures will settle in the mid- to upper 30s with a light east wind. Light rain will redevelop in the predawn hours.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Rain shower coverage will slowly grow throughout the morning. Some sleet may mix in at times in colder spots, but it’s just a plan light rain for most of us. Rain showers will end in the early afternoon, but skies will remain cloudy. High temperatures will only be in the mid-40s. Clearing out tomorrow night with lows in the mid-30s.

Craving some snow? Just head out toward the Lake Tahoe area. A massive amount of snow is expected to fall in the northern Sierras this weekend. I am not sure about the rest of our reading audience, but I am pretty jealous.

Up to 6 inches of snow is falling every hour in the Sierra. Our I-80 Donner Summit traffic camera is sure bouncing around because of the strong gusty winds. @CHP_Truckee @CaltransHQ @CHP_HQ pic.twitter.com/WGQ75ZSgJs — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 10, 2022

