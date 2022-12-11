D.C.-area forecast: A few Sunday showers as we look ahead to a chance of a wintry mix

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: At least a few points in there for variety — plenty of clouds, a few light showers and a little afternoon sun with a seasonable chill. Express forecast Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, a few light showers possible. Highs: Upper 40s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, increasing breeze late. Lows: Mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, a bit breezy. Highs: Mid- to upper 40s. Forecast in detail A small disturbance passes mainly to our north today but could produce a few light showers in our area. Sunshine returns for the early part of the workweek with daytime highs close to average for this time of year. The seasonably cold air sticks around through the week, and some parts of the area could see a wintry mix late Wednesday into Thursday.

Today (Sunday): Mostly cloudy skies with a few light showers possible (maybe a touch of sleet in some spots) until around lunchtime today. Some sunshine could start to break through the clouds by mid- to late afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A cold front comes through during the evening, shifting our winds to come from the northwest. We should be partly cloudy through the overnight, with lows in the mid-30s and an increasing breeze toward dawn. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Higher pressure brings partly sunny skies with afternoon highs pretty close to average, in the mid- to upper 40s. A noticeable breeze from the north and northwest, around 10 mph with gusts near 20 mph, adds a bit of a wind chill. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Dry conditions hold for Monday night with mainly clear skies. It’s a cold and crisp night with lows dropping below the freezing mark area-wide, in the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: High

A look ahead

The start of the week looks relatively quiet with dry conditions on Monday and Tuesday. A strong area of low pressure develops in the country’s midsection and will slowly track toward the Northeast. Precipitation — in liquid form — looks to arrive by later in the day on Thursday. Stay tuned for updates.

Tuesday is mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s. Should be lighter winds than Monday, but still a slight breeze. We can expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday night with lows in the mid- to upper 20s. … Brrr. Confidence: Medium-High

Wednesday remains slightly uncertain pending the timing of our next approaching system, but as of now, much of the day is looking dry with increasing clouds, a slight chance for an afternoon shower and highs in the low 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Wednesday evening into Thursday is the best guess on timing for rain or a wintry mix. The best chance for temperatures to be cold enough for a little accumulation of wintry mix is north and west of D.C. Precipitation seems pretty likely, but the temperature forecast is highly uncertain at this point. Confidence: Low

