D.C.-area forecast: A few Sunday showers as we look ahead to a chance of a wintry mix

Today (Sunday): Mostly cloudy skies with a few light showers possible (maybe a touch of sleet in some spots) until around lunchtime today. Some sunshine could start to break through the clouds by mid- to late afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A cold front comes through during the evening, shifting our winds to come from the northwest. We should be partly cloudy through the overnight, with lows in the mid-30s and an increasing breeze toward dawn. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): Higher pressure brings partly sunny skies with afternoon highs pretty close to average, in the mid- to upper 40s. A noticeable breeze from the north and northwest, around 10 mph with gusts near 20 mph, adds a bit of a wind chill. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Dry conditions hold for Monday night with mainly clear skies. It’s a cold and crisp night with lows dropping below the freezing mark area-wide, in the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: High
A look ahead
The start of the week looks relatively quiet with dry conditions on Monday and Tuesday. A strong area of low pressure develops in the country’s midsection and will slowly track toward the Northeast. Precipitation — in liquid form — looks to arrive by later in the day on Thursday. Stay tuned for updates.
Tuesday is mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s. Should be lighter winds than Monday, but still a slight breeze. We can expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday night with lows in the mid- to upper 20s. … Brrr. Confidence: Medium-High
Wednesday remains slightly uncertain pending the timing of our next approaching system, but as of now, much of the day is looking dry with increasing clouds, a slight chance for an afternoon shower and highs in the low 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Wednesday evening into Thursday is the best guess on timing for rain or a wintry mix. The best chance for temperatures to be cold enough for a little accumulation of wintry mix is north and west of D.C. Precipitation seems pretty likely, but the temperature forecast is highly uncertain at this point. Confidence: Low