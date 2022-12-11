PM Update: Sunny and seasonable for Monday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Shower coverage wasn’t as widespread this morning as forecast, which isn’t such a bad thing. A cold front will eventually move through overnight and winds will shift to the northwest, which will cool things off a bit. Temperatures should still top out in the upper 40s on Monday, aided by mostly sunny skies.

Through tonight: A stray shower or two through the evening hours. Mostly cloudy to begin the overnight period, but we should gradually see some clearing as we head toward the morning. Low temperatures will range from 36 to 40 degrees with a light northwest wind.

Tomorrow (Monday): It will be a mix of sun and clouds for the duration, with some gusty northwest winds (10-15+ mph) during the first part of the day. High temperatures should peak in the mid- to upper 40s. Clear and cold overnight with lows in the upper 20s.

