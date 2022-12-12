PM Update: Clearing and cold tonight, then sunny and chilly Tuesday

Clouds were obnoxiously stubborn today. It’s not totally atypical of the cold season, but annoying nonetheless. The clouds helped cap temperatures in the low and mid-40s, which is a few degrees below normal for the date. Today is our last with an average high of 50 or greater for two months or so. Hope you soaked it up!
Through Tonight: Clouds of the day will dissipate with time. We should end up mainly clear late night, which will help lows fall to the mid- and upper 20s. Winds are light.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Sunshine should make a triumphant return. It will mainly look nice up in the sky as temperatures won’t be much different than today. Highs will mostly end up in the mid-40s.
