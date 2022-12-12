D.C.-area forecast: Chilly week ahead with some iciness possible Thursday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Sunshine is abundant, but there's a biting breeze. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, brisk. Highs: Near 45.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows: 24 to 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny, cold. Highs: 40 to 45. Forecast in detail In an ongoing shift toward a colder-than-normal weather pattern, temperatures will be chilly this week, but not extreme. Highs most days are set to reach the 40s. We may have enough cold air in place for some frozen precipitation early Thursday, but the storm probably produces mostly rain. Then, cold but dry air settles in for the weekend.

Today (Monday): After a weekend full of clouds, sunshine prevails today. But temperatures aren’t any milder. Highs are only in the mid-40s and it feels even colder with a breeze from the northwest sustained at 10 to 15 mph with some gusts up to 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds ease a little, but it’s a cold one. Under clear skies, lows range from the low to mid-20s in our colder areas to near 30 downtown. Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Like Monday, it’s sunny, but it’s not as breezy. Highs range from 40 to 45, which is about 5 degrees below average. Those gentler winds are from the north at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A clear and calm but very cold night. Lows range from near 20 in our colder spots to the upper 20s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

On Wednesday, we’ll see some high clouds increase but stay dry for much of the day. Highs are again from around 40 to 45. Confidence: Medium-High

We’ll contend with storminess from Wednesday night to Thursday night. When the precipitation first arrives Wednesday night into predawn Thursday, it could be a wintry mix, especially west of Interstate 95. As Thursday wears on, precipitation probably changes to plain rain in most spots. However, frozen precipitation may last long enough for some accumulation, slippery roads and delays in upper Montgomery, Loudoun and Frederick counties and locations to the west. Lows Thursday are within a couple degrees of freezing, while highs should rebound to near 40 — though possibly just 30s in our colder areas. Rain should taper off Thursday night, with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Cold air slowly filters back into the region Friday into the weekend when it’s partly to mostly sunny and dry. Friday may not be terribly cold, with highs well into the 40s. But it edges a little colder on each weekend day, with highs in the mid-40s on Saturday and near 40 on Sunday. Lows Friday and Saturday nights are in the 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

